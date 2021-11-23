C. Keith Gibbons Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save C. Keith GibbonsJan. 19, 1924 — Nov. 19, 2021WALLA WALLA -C. Keith Gibbons, 97, died Nov. 19, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags C. Keith Gibbons Walla Walla Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Carrie Simons Nov 19, 2021 Happy Birthday Nov 18, 2021 Marvin Keith Shutters Nov 17, 2021 Read more: Carrie Simons Nov 19, 2021 Happy Birthday Nov 18, 2021 Marvin Keith Shutters Nov 17, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Other Christmas trees, U-cut Furniture 1 Deluxe Massage Chair Condition: UsedColor: Red Job 2 Youth Development, Education, Non-Profit Opportunities Walla Walla, WA Construction 2 1 Al's Remodeling - General ALL CLASSIFIEDS