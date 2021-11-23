C. Keith Gibbons

Jan. 19, 1924 —  Nov. 19, 2021

WALLA WALLA -

C. Keith Gibbons, 97, died Nov. 19, 2021.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.

Tags

Read more:

Read more: