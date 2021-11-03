C. Dean Derby
June 11, 1935 — October 29, 2021
C. Dean Derby passed into the Paradise of God at home on the Ranch, Friday, October 29, 2021. Born in Leavenworth, Washington, June 11, 1935, the son of Clarence W. and Estelle Smith Derby.
The family moved to Walla Walla when Dean was 10 years old. They stayed one night at the Grand Hotel, before their house was ready, and he remembers the headline in the paper at the hotel “US Drops Atom Bomb”. He started fifth grade at Edison then moved to Sharpstein to start 6th grade where he and Shari Corkrum met in Miss Eldrige’s class.
Dean went on to play flag football at Sharpstein, tackle football as well as track at Wa-Hi for four years, then football and track at the University of Washington for four years. At Wa-Hi, Dean was All-State in both track and football and very proud to be chosen Captain of the State Champion Track Team in 1953. He was a Charter inductee into the Walla Walla High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He never met a coach he didn’t like, or, I think, who didn’t like him! From George Patterson at Sharpstein, Pete Hanson and Felix Fletcher at Wa-Hi, Darrell Royal at U of W, Buddy Parker at the Pittsburgh Steelers to Harry Gilmer at the Minnesota Vikings.
Dean and Shari Corkrum were married the day after their U of W finals were over, which happened to be Dean’s birthday, June 11, 1954.
At the University of Washington (back in the day) he played both offence and defense and kicked extra points. His record for longest touchdown from scrimmage at the University of Washington Stadium- 92 yards against Illinois October 6, 1956, still stands. He was Captain, University of Washington Football team in 1956 and led the Pacific Coast Conference in scoring that same year.
In the 1957 NFL Draft (which only included 12 teams, again back in the day) Dean was selected #2 on the 5th round by the Los Angeles Rams. Due to the untimely sudden death of Shari’s father Fred Corkrum, Dean needed to stay on the Ranch to run wheat harvest so reported 4 weeks late to training camp in Redlands, CA - out of shape and pulled a muscle on the first day of practice. He recovered quickly and was doing well but the Rams decided they probably could do without him so he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first League game of 1957. Arriving at the stadium (Forbes Field in Pittsburgh) just before game time, with suitcase in hand, Buddy Parker said “there’s your locker you’re returning punts and kickoffs!” So began a wonderful Defensive Back career with the Steelers, as Defensive signal caller (Captain), leading the NFL in pass interceptions and winning all pro honors in 1959. Dean was traded to the Minnesota Vikings mid-season in 1961, again playing Defensive Corner until he hurt his knee in 1962.
He then started a few entrepreneurial businesses the last of which was a sound success. The children grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota and it was a good life. Dean and Shari turned that business over to their daughter and son-in-law in 2000 and came back home to the Ranch in the Walla Walla Valley. Dean had a vision for diversification and generational sustainability for the Ranch so Spring Valley Vineyard was founded.
He was an active member of the Episcopal Church both in St. Paul, MN and at St. Paul’s in Walla Walla and Grace Church in Dayton.
His favorite comment on life, love, his wife Shari, his daughter DeAnn, son-in-law Rich, grandchildren, Britni and Dan, Kate and Tyson, Andrew and Heather, Simon and Taela, Chloe, great-grandchildren, Uriah, Malachi, William Dean, Nicholas, Reagan, Charlie, Emelia, Eloise, Ila Nina, his old Wa-Hi and “coffee” friends, the wheat fields and vineyard, special friend and ranch manager Carlos, his barnyard pets and house pets, his business, the songs he sang, - was to quote his friend Jim Finks and tell everyone: “IT’S BEEN A PLEASURE!”
Survived by his wife, Shari; daughter, DeAnn Elvin (Rich); daughter-in-law, Mary Derby of Walla Walla; granddaughter, Britni Montpetit (Daniel) with great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Charles of Stillwater, MN; granddaughter, Katherine Raymond (Tyson) with great-grandchildren, Uriah and Malachi of Helix, OR; grandson, Andrew Elvin (Heather) with great-grandchildren, William Dean, Reagan and Emelia of Spring Hill, TN; granddaughter, Chloe Derby with great-granddaughter, Eloise of Minneapolis, MN; Cpl. Simon Corkrum Derby (Taela) with great-granddaughter, Ila Nina of Camp Pendleton, CA.; and his nieces, nephews and many cousins. Preceded in death by his son, Devin Corkrum Derby; his parents, and brothers, Dr. Alfred J. Derby and Gaynor S. Derby.
