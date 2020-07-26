Burlis G. Copeland
January 9, 1932 — July 17, 2020
Burlis G. Copeland, passed away July 17, 2020. Burl was born in Madison County, Missouri to Clate E. and Rachel (Young) Copeland.
Burl came to Oregon from Fredricktown, Missouri in 1950. He worked in the lumber industry throughout Oregon eventually settling in Fossil where he met Edna Jean Greenfield. Burl and Jean were married in The Dalles on November 22, 1952. Burl got an offer to work for a mill in Milton-Freewater in 1955. Dad always talked about how cold that first winter in the valley was. Burl and Jean continued to live in Milton-Freewater, raising their three children Joe, Jerry, and Patty. Burl lost is wife Jean in 2006. He continued to live in his home until his death, enjoying 65 years in the Walla Walla Valley.
Burl often shared stories of his childhood in Madison County, Missouri. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Cedar Bottom where one teacher taught all eight grades. He shared that he often went to school barefoot stopping on the way home to swim in the creek. He helped work the farm with the two mules he raised pulling plows and wagons. He loved to hunt in the local woods with his dog. He acquired his love for hunting and outdoors at an early age.
Burl continued his passion for hunting in fishing during his life in Eastern Oregon. He loved the Blue Mountains and knew every ridge and canyon by name. He shared his skill at hunting with his children, extended family, and many of Joe and Jerry’s close friends. He loved to fish for steelhead on the Walla Walla river, keeping a cooler in the truck as he fished on his way to work and on his way home in the early years. But his passion was fishing for crappie and salmon on the Columbia. Burl also enjoyed camping and traveling in his motorhome with family and friends.
Jean was a wonderful cook and Burl always enjoyed a good meal. Sunday family dinners were a big event and everything stopped for dinner. He never met a meal that he didn’t like. Burl often would prepare a large fish fry dinner for family and friends.
Burl was a strong, kind, gentle man who will be missed greatly by family and friends.
He is survived by daughter, Patty Ringer and husband Reed Ringer, Gold Beach, Oregon; sons, Joe Copeland and wife Candy of Pilot Rock, Oregon, Jerry Copeland and wife Rosalie of Pendleton, Oregon; sisters, Doris Faye and husband Ron Seago of Sun City Texas, Ruth Delores and husband of Terry Rasberry of Kentucky; brothers, Larry Copeland and wife Patricia of Missouri; grandchildren, Tiffany, Michelle, Travis, Jordan, Corbi, Matthew, April; seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; and wife, Edna Jean; brothers, Charles, Vernon, James, and Tom.
Service arrangements are pending.
Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com