Bryon “Barney” E. Krom
January 19, 1933 — August 26, 2020
In Loving Memory
Barney E. Krom, 87, passed away August 26, 2020, at home.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Addie Krom and son, Michael Krom. All will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. He is survived by one son, Stephen Krom of Burlington, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Blue Mountain Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362.