Bruce Lloyd Tiedemann
December 9, 1978 — March 24, 2021
Bruce Lloyd Tiedemann, 42, born December 9, 1978, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Bruce was born in Bowman, ND to Brenda and Eric Tiedemann, he was the younger brother to Jay and older brother to Crystal, yes the middle child he would be quick to tell you! He grew up in Baker, MT through 4th grade, then moved to Gillette in 5th grade where he enjoyed playing baseball, football, and an avid skateboarder as well. He was everybody’s best friend and went above and beyond to include everybody always. His teachers would say, “Bruce was always kind and caring and concerned if somebody was having a bad day…” This continued clear throughout the day he passed, his friends saying “Bruce was always smiling, gave the best hugs, he was very sweet, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone.”
He remained in Gillette through Jr. High and moved back to Baker for a couple years where he worked and helped on the ranch. He ventured up to Walla Walla, for some time with his dad and all of the Tiedemann family which lead him to began his career along with his brother Jay building golf courses for Dye Designs and working on the Oil Rigs for Cyclone Drilling in Montana and Wyoming, and then Nabors Drilling in Alaska for a short while.
In the summer of 2000 at his cousin Tim Garwood’s wedding, he and a friend from school, Robyn Schonberg were reunited, fell in love, traveled together to Renton, WA and Temecula, CA with his brother Jay, cousins Nicki, Ronnie, Uncle Jerald and best friend Jeff Birgen. Within the next year, Bruce and Robyn welcomed their son, Logan James in 2001. They moved back to Gillette where Bruce worked in construction and back on the rigs. Robyn and Bruce remained close friends throughout his life raising Logan in Gillette where they enjoyed watching Logan play baseball and football.
In 2005 Tammy Hunt and Bruce met up in Baker when he was up visiting family, they began dating and their love brought 4 more beautiful children into the world, Eternity in 2006, Olivia, 2008, Julian, 2012 and Brysen in 2017. These children will continue to share Bruce’s big heart, huge emotion, and giving and caring nature with the world.
For the last couple years Bruce became very close to the Lord and his walk with Jesus was incredible to be a part of, just thriving to hear and see signs from above as much as he could. He did maintenance for Melgaard Construction which he enjoyed tremendously while growing in his faith and was baptized again in April of 2020, he was born again!
Bruce LIVED life fully for the whole extent of his 42 years here on Earth. He was very social, always enjoyed the large family gatherings and did his best to be a loving father to his 5 amazing children, a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson, nephew, and FRIEND TO ALL THAT KNEW HIM. He loved to talk on the phone while pacing through the whole house, watching movies, listening to music, cooking out of this world special meals, and laughing every chance he got!
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children, Logan, Eternity, Olivia, Julien, Brysen and their mothers Robyn and Tammy. He is survived by his parents, Eric (Barb), Brenda (John); his brother, Jay (Denise) and their children, Joey, Macie, Sunny, Kit and Holly; his sister, Crystal (Keith) and their children, Anthony, Devan and Kyler; his step-sister, Nicole (Adam) Tucker and their daughter, Brooklyn; his grandparents, Beryl and Patsy, and grandma Lucy; many devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Harry Tiedemann; and grandma Beverly Humphrey Jensen; and many loving family members that welcomed him with open arms in Heaven.
There will be a Celebration of Life and spreading of Bruce’s ashes Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Walla Walla at Fort Walla Walla at 2PM.