Bruce Craig Campbell
March 1, 1937 — May 10, 2021
T’was 1937 that a mid-February blizzard blocked the 12 miles of road between Cove and LaGrande, Oregon.
Edward Harvey Campbell, who was serving as superintendent of the Cove school district, and his wife, Carmen Olive Celestine Touvenel Campbell, were expecting their first child. Mrs. Proctor, the Cove Postmaster, organized a brigade of farmers and ranchers to open one lane of the road to get Mrs. Campbell to the Grande Round Hospital in LaGrande. They got there but, no baby appeared. Not liking that cold bumpy ride in mid-February, I decided to wait until there was warmth and sunshine which there was on March 1. Such was the weather when I made my debut to the world. I think spiliyay taught me that trick.
At the beginning of World War II, my father accepted a position as director, organizer and instructor of war training classes in Baker (now Baker City), Oregon. While in Baker, I had some exciting experiences. Some of my favorites were horse back riding and accompanying my father on packing treks and to hunting camps in the Elkhorn Mountains. One of my most favored memories was how much fun it was to follow the Baker water meter reader. He would lift the heavy lids and let me catch the tiny frogs that inhabited those cool damp places in the hot summer months.
Our family left Baker when my father accepted the position of Public Information Officer for the Oregon State Forestry. He worked on the “Keep Oregon Green” campaign - that meant a move to Salem. My mother look a position with the Ladd & Bush Bank in the Statement Department.
It was the war years. We lived in two different rental houses and two different apartments in Salem. During my first five years of grade school, I attended four different schools. Bubble gum was in short supply. Picking beans and hops provided funds for a bicycle. We were told the stripped dressed men in the next bean field were actually German prisoners of war.
Also, during this time, one of my favorite activities was participating in The talent shows on Saturday mornings at the Capitol and Elsinor Theaters. For performing in the talent show, you were given ten cents, a bag of pop corn and a ticket to the matinee, usually a Western. I sang a lot of Perry Como songs. To prepare, I would go to the music store downtown where they had booths you could use to play a record to see if you wanted to purchase it. I would practice there, then buy the sheet music and memorize the lyrics. The drug store across the street from the music store had a lunch counter. You could get a grilled tuna sandwich for 15 cents, a coke for 5 cents and leave 5 cents for a tip. A great lunch for a quarter.
While in Salem, my father earned his CPA and became an auditor with the State of Oregon Tax Commission. In those days, the Tax Commission would assist you in completing your tax forms for free. Eventually, he convinced the powers that be, they needed an auditor stationed in Eastern Oregon; Pendleton was the site selected.
As rental housing was scarce in Pendleton, the move there was made via a brief stay in Condon, my mothers home town. I spent the first month of my 6th grade at Condon Grade School. In Pendleton, I attended Lincoln Grade School, Pendleton Junior High and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1955. During junior high, I was able to work as a ‘soda jerk’ during the noon hour and week-ends at Scharns across the street from the Jr. High. The summer following high school graduation, I was employed by Union Pacific Railroad as a kitchen aid (dish washer) at their Sun Valley Lodge in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Highlights of my freshman year at the University of Oregon included serving as a moderator for a poetry reading by Robert Frost and being a cast member of Macbeth which included Ken Kesley. I was but a lowly messenger and servant in the production.
A transfer was made my sophomore year to Whitman College in Walla Walla. In addition to regular studies at Whitman, I participated in the Whitman theater, the varsity debate team, and “Roo Rating” in the Wallula Gap area. I also served as president of the Sigma Chi Fraternity my senior year. During the summer months, I worked on the brush and fire crew for the Umatilla National Forest at Ukiah, Oregon and was stationed at the Frazier and Pearson Guard Stations.
Following my graduation from Whitman in 1959, with a degree in Economics and Business Administration, I worked as a night bartender at the Pendleton Country Club while attending classes at Eastern Oregon College (now University) to qualify for my teacher certification. At the same time, I was waiting for a placement at the Randolf Air Base as I had been selected to attend the Air Force officer training program.
In 1961, I was selected to serve as one of the first Peace Corps Volunteers from Oregon. Following training at the Penn State, I was assigned to teach English as a second language and to introduce science to the elementary curriculum at Kinalansan, San Jose, Camarines Sur, Philippines. Following two years of service in the Peace Corps, I accepted a position teaching high school science and business classes in Cove, Oregon for one year. I then served two years as an Adult Education Specialist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Idaho. I was then recruited by the Indian Health Service as a Health Education Specialist assigned to the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon. While serving in this capacity, I was temporarily assigned to serve as Assistant Director of Training for the Peace Corps South Korean Health Auxiliary at Ghost Ranch, New Mexico. My contingent had it field training on the Hopi Indian Reservation at Keams Canyon, Arizona.
The Korean IV Peace Corps Volunteers were a remarkable crew. One of the group’s major priorities was the eradication of tuberculosis. I think they were also some of the seeds that lead South Korea to be so well equipped to handle the Public Health initiatives during our current pandemic. During my 20 plus years of tenure on the Umatilla Reservation, in addition to assisting the tribes establish their first outpatient clinic on the reservation, the Yellowhawk Community Health Center, life-long friendships were made and many, many memories of good people and good times are forever treasured. Retiring from the Indian Health Service in 1990, the immediate following years were spent serving as a health management consultant to the Tribes throughout the Northwest.
The move from Pendleton to Milton-Freewater was made in 1995.
Among my activities as a youth and beyond, over 20 years were spent participating in the Happy Canyon show during the Pendleton Round-Up. Roles included the husband and wife act, foot quadrille, Lewis and Clark party, the opening introduction with Clarence Burke and walking the trail with Veva Bill. Also, in collaboration with Robin and Mary Lou Fletcher, designed the Happy Canyon souvenir program. Other Volunteer Round-up activities included ushering, the first aid area crew, and bartending in the Let’r Buck Room. Other community activities have included, Umatilla County Jail Monitoring Committee, Human Rights Committee for the Eastern Oregon Training Center, two terms on the Oregon State Public Health Advisory Board, Chair of the Umatilla County Democrats, Pendleton Vision Quest Committee, which established the School Based Health clinic, Blue Mountain Community College Board of Directors, Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce Board, Milton-Freewater, Rotary, Milton-Freewater Planning Committee, Milton-Freewater Cemetery Audit Committee, Eastern Oregon Health Education Board, The original committee to establish the Tamaskilt Cultural Center. Membership held in the Elks, Eagles and the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame, Gamma Epsilon of Sigma Chi and the Boy Scouts of the Philippines.
An honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force was received on March 20, 1966.
As, I am sure, others my age have experienced a sharper vision and/or memories of their life experiences. It seems my life was a mystical electronic stream that collected all the elements of my life. It began with the chromosomes, genes, and DNA given to me at birth by my parents. From that point, it collected all the external experiences, some chosen, some imposed, that became my life. Those experiences melded all the gifts of Mother Earth including the mountains, streams, rivers, lakes, deserts, weather, fire, water, rain and sunshine. It mingled my pets and my friends. (As an only child, I perhaps thought of my pets as substitute siblings?) A great part of that stream are people who have shared a part of their lives with me to make what has been my life.
I wrote this to thank all, living and deceased, be they a small thread in my life tapestry or a major thread. It is you who have given me a beautiful life.
Thank you. At My request, no services are planned. Final arrangements are being provided by Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Burial will take place at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
