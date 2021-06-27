Bruce Conrad Boyington
October 13, 1956 — June 15, 2021
Bruce was born on October 13, 1956, to Keith and Elizabeth Boyington in Spokane, Washington and passed away on June 15, 2021, in Walla Walla, WA. He grew up in Spokane, and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1974. In 1980 he graduated from Whitman College where he was a proud Sigma Chi.
Bruce was strong in his Christian faith throughout his life, despite his struggles with diabetes. He was an inspiration to family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, and brother.
Bruce was survived by his loving wife, Juli; son, Lincoln (Jennifer); three grandsons; his mother, Elizabeth “Becky” Boyington; sisters, Rebecca (Doug) Johnson and Allison (Jim) Steinmetz-Scrimshaw. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith T. Boyington.
There will be a Graveside service on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla. A private Celebration of Life will take place for family and friends in Spokane, WA at a later date. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor, or donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
