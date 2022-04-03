Brett K. May
September 30, 1968 — March 15, 2022
Brett was born in Seattle, WA and went on to graduate from Walla Walla High School. Brett served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War. After serving in the military, he worked as a park ranger and went on to become a journeyman plumber. Brett loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Brett was known for his strength and loved a good arm-wrestling challenge. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and will be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his father, Michael May. He is survived by his mother, Adrianne May; and his two brothers, Merl and Terrence May.
A private viewing ceremony was held at Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walla Walla Veterans Association, 92 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla, WA 99362, or through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.