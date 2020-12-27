Brenda Kay Neeley
January 4, 1956 — December 19, 2020
Brenda Kay Neeley, 64, passed away unexpectedly due to a short illness on December 19, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1956, in St. Paul, MN to Dr. Victor I. Neeley III and Dorothy D. Neeley.
Brenda grew up and attended school in Kennewick. Out of high school she married Michael Rose and they had son Christopher M. Rose.
Brenda worked many jobs and retired September 2020, from College Place School District where she worked for 13 years.
Brenda was very adventurous her whole life. She enjoyed growing up skiing and exploring the mountains at her parents’ cabin at Spout Springs, OR. Brenda loved going to the cabin up until it was sold a few years ago,
Brenda lived in Austin, TX, Seattle, WA, Seaside, OR La Grande, OR, Elgin, OR, and settled in Milton Freewater, with the love of her life, Bryant Bader and their two cats.
Together for 13 years Brenda and Bryant had a cozy life in a little farmhouse surrounded by mountains and fields. They created a great life there. Brenda was creative, artistic, and loved to cook just like her mother.
Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffery B. Neeley; and her father, Dr. Victor I Neeley III; and grandparents. Brenda is survived by the love of her life and soul mate, Bryant Bader of Milton Freewater; their two loving cats, Momo and Daisey; her son, Christopher M. Rose (Jeff Spelgatti) of Richland, WA; her sister, Linda M. (Jim Hernandez) of Kennewick, WA; and her nephew, Douglas R. Samson Jr and his children, Emersyn and Bennett Samson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be no service held at this time due to COVID-19.