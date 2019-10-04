Breah Cheyenne Clark
Feb. 14, 1999 — Sept. 30, 2019
A smile that would light up a room and melt your heart. Many were moved by her strength and optimism during her two-year battle with Ewing sarcoma cancer, but she was so much more to those who knew and loved her.
Breah Cheyenne Clark, 20 years young passed away at her home in Milton-Freewater on Monday, September 30, 2019. She maintained her upbeat approach to life until she left this world, smiling at her family as they surrounded her bedside.
Breah was born on February 14, 1999, in Walla Walla, to Jason and Suzanne (Warner) Clark. Breah graduated from McLoughlin High School where she was a member of the Crimson and Black Choir. She was gifted in applying make-up and loved practicing on friends and family. A talented amateur photographer. Breah documented her life in pictures and was active on social media. She loved music and taught herself how to play guitar. She loved animals of all kinds, especially her cats.
Breah will always be remembered for her willingness to listen to and support her friends, her quiet but well-developed sense of humor and her unwavering optimism. She became an inspiration for other young people who where undergoing cancer treatments. In her final days she was more worried about those around her than herself and even told her nurse “I’ve got nothing to complain about.”
She is survived by her parents, Jason and Suzanne Clark; sister, Arianna; grandparents, Millie and Bob Dombrosky, David Warner and David Clark; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Andra; and her grandmother, Judy Clark.
A Celebration of Life Service to remember and honor Breah will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 518 S. Main Street, Milton-Freewater. Please wear Breah’s favorite color, yellow if you can. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Viewing will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 7-9:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. To leave a condolence online visit www.munsellerhodes.com