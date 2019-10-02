Breah Cheyenne Clark
Feb. 14, 1999 — Sept. 30, 2019
MILTON-FREEWATER - Breah Cheyenne Clark, 20, died Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
