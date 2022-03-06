Brady Alan Lewis
September 8, 1979 — February 19, 2022
Brady would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call from the Lord, the sort of call he has been ready for, the sort of call you cannot refuse. This call does however come with a huge sign-on bonus, a heavenly reunion with family and friends that he has been waiting for.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Brady Alan Lewis on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the age of 42.
Brady was born on September 8, 1979, to Greg and Lori Lewis (Hergenrader) in Dayton. After he graduated from Dayton High School, he went on to receive a certificate in Architectural Design and Drafting at Portland Community College. It did not take him long to move back to Dayton. He loved his small home town and everyone in it. He loved being close to friends, family and especially his son, Dillon Lewis (15), whom he loved and adored with his whole heart.
Brady loved working with his hands, he had multiple jobs from working with the wind mills, roofing, but he thoroughly enjoyed being a carpenter. He loved anything outdoors, especially morel hunting. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, camping, hiking, you name it, Brady was always willing to go anywhere.
Brady’s true passion and hobby though was collecting Bibles, (he LOVED his Bibles and his house is FILLED with them), he loved to cook and was always trying out new recipes or trying to have smoked meat cook offs with someone to see who could cook it better. He always said “the best ingredients to cook with were the fresh vegetables that he would grow from his garden.”
Brady has left many meaningful and happy memories for those who knew and loved him that will last their lifetimes. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Dillon Lewis; his mother and step-father, Lori (Rob) Hergenrader; his sister and brother-in-law, Maisee (Anthony) Peralez; and long-term girlfriend, Michelle Brazington. Brady was preceded in death by his father, Greg Lewis (1994); his sister and brother-in-law, Aimee (2018) and Dustin (2022) Harshman. Brady will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 604 Main St. Waitsburg, at 1:00 pm.
Instead of flowers, Brady would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate in honor of his name.