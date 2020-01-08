Bonnie May Spotted Bear
Feb. 17, 1932 — Dec. 26, 2019
Bonnie May Spotted Bear passed away December 26, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born Bonnie May Moran on February 17, 1932, to Charles Patrick Moran and Eula Myrtle Brown in Miles City, Montana. She grew up during the depression and learned to be very frugal. She was the first of 7 children. He siblings were Charles Patrick Moran Jr. (infant deceased), Chester Leroy “Bud” Moran, James Patrick Moran, Dalhardt R. “Doc” Moran, Jack Moran, and Betty Moran Watson, all deceased.
Bonnie married Claude Eugene Kittrell in 1950 and they were the parents of Claude Eugene “Gene” Kittrell Jr., William “Bill” Kittrell and Bonnie Jean “BJ” Kittrell. After they divorced Bonnie married Ronald Earl Alley, the father of Colleen Ann Baldwin and Michael Earl Alley. They became the parents of Leanna Marlene Alley (Rubio). Following their divorce Bonnie moved to Walla Walla to be near her father. She later married James Spotted Bear Jr. in 1978 and he was the love of her life.
Bonnie graduated from Missoula Technical School as an LPN and worked at St. Mary’s as a nurse and then at D&K Frozen Foods and Roger’s Cannery as an Industrial Nurse which she loved doing. She was one of the first home health nurses here in Walla Walla. Her hobbies included remodeling houses, farming, gardening, breeding dachshunds and playing pinochle among countless other things.
Her indomitable spirit and sense of humor will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bonnie is survived by her children, William “Bill” Kittrell of Kotzebue, Alaska and Leanna Rubio of Walla Walla; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; and Randy, the parrot; and two wiener dogs, who all love her dearly.
A very special thank you to the staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Bonnie became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where a memorial service will be held in her honor. Please join her family on January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church at 1821 South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the LDS Church Missionary fund at:
https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary and if you are coming to the service please wear purple.