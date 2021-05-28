Bonnie Jean Johnson
October 6, 1958 — May 21, 2021
Bonnie Jean Johnson, 62, of College Place, passed away at home on May 21, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born, October 6, 1958, in Wenatchee, WA, to Josephine and Hollace Barker. Her mother remarried and relocated to Dayton, WA where she was raised.
Bonnie graduated from Dayton High School in 1976. She later moved to the Walla Walla area where she was a homemaker that raised her family. Family was especially important to her. She enjoyed road trips, family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Bobbiejo Johnson and Jennifer Johnson; four sisters: Deb Franklin, Marie McCauley, Denise Sallese, and Amy Wilms; five grandchildren: Coby Johnson, Miguel Torres, Alex Torres, Vince Torres, and Carlos Torres; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Josephine Eaton; sister, Rita Johnson; brothers, Michael Eaton and Steve Britts.
The family would like to express thanks to Chelane Fackenthall ARNP, Dr. Stoemel, Dr. Myer, Valerie, the Staff from VRS and a special thanks to Sonia Gonzales Ruelas her friend and caregiver.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362