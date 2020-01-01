Bonnie Hutsell- Vogan Jan 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bonnie Hutsell- VoganJuly 8, 1941 — Dec. 31, 2019 WESTON -Bonnie Hutsell-Vogan, 78, died Dec. 31, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bonnie Hutsell-vogan Bonnie Hutsell Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Featured Events Combine Art Collective Gallery Welcomes New Cooperative Members - Reception, 1/10, 4:00-6:00 Friday, January 10th, 2020 @ 4:00 am – 6:00 pm Combine Art Collective Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email JANUARY 10, 2020 —NEW ARTISTS RECEPTION 4:00 – 6:00 – Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists