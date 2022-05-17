Bobby Lee Hutchison
January 20, 1938 — May 4, 2022
Bobby Lee Hutchison, passed away peacefully at Booker Rest Home in Dayton, on May 4, 2022.
Bobby was born in his grandparent’s farmhouse, in the countryside near Ava, MO., in the heart of the Ozarks on January 20, 1938. His parents were Herbert Hutchison and Ida (Heath) Hutchison. Bobby attended schools in Champion and Ava, MO. He left home as a young man and headed for the west coast, traveling until he came to settle in Dayton.
While in attendance at a party in Dayton, one of his friends said “Bobby I would like you to meet your future wife, Myrna”. He married Myrna Loy later that year, 11-7-62. They would have been married for 60 years this coming November.
He worked as a skilled laborer and construction foreman on all of the Snake River dams. Later he came to work for many years on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. He won many safety awards for his conscientious work while in a radioactive environment.
In his free time, Bobby enjoyed fishing and gardening; he had a love for animals, especially his special cat Gastone. He also enjoyed playing his beloved Gibson guitar. Most important to him was time spent with all the family. He was a 30 + year member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and a member of the Eagles F.O.E. No. 2618.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Hadley “Bud” Hutchison; sister, Jean (Hutchison) Vruvas; and niece, Tonya Van Dyne, all of MO. He is survived by his wife, Myrna (Balding) Hutchison; son, Scott (Pam) Hutchison all of Dayton; daughter, Juliet Hutchison of Walla Walla; grandchildren, Kristyn (Matt) Johnson, Tyler (Lydia) Hutchison of Dayton; and five great-grandchildren: Kalder Mayberry, Grady Johnson, Bailey Johnson, Hannah Hutchison and Jasper Hutchison all of Dayton.
The family of Bobby would like to extend a huge thanks to all the providers and staff at Booker Rest Home, who have provided excellent care while he was a resident there. Also we are very grateful to Walla Walla Community Hospice for their care and guidance through his illness.
A memorial service will be held at United Brethren Church in Dayton, May 19, at 1pm. Pastor Greg Brownell officiating.