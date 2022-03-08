Bobby Joe Wilder
May 3, 1947 — February 23, 2022
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Bob. He passed away peacefully at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario, Oregon, at the age of 74. He resided in Ontario with a daughter and son-in- law for the past several years.
Bob was born on May 3, 1947, in Joplin, Missouri to Philip Faye and Freda Maxine (Divine) Wilder.
Bob’s colorful childhood was filled with many hunting adventures, especially squirrels and rabbits, and mischief with his brother Ray. He shared one story about a time when he balanced a brick above a doorway as a means to get even with his brother. However, Bob forgot about the brick and became the victim of his own prank. He and his family moved from Joplin when Bob was a junior in high school. They spent a year in California before settling down in Walla Walla, Washington. Bob shared that “I was a true hillbilly at the time.”
At the age of 19, he married Lois Eileen Parks. They were married for 10 years and had three children. Six months after they were married he joined the Army, serving as an E4 specialist, sharpshooter, and teaching radio communications during the Vietnam war. When Bob returned home, he went to school and received an associates degree from Walla Walla Community College. He was a mechanic for several years eventually becoming a millwright mechanic at Boise Cascade out of Tri Cities, Washington, where he worked for over 20 years. In 1984 Bob married Carolyn Morse. They were married for 15 years and had one child.
Bob loved to play guitar and sing with his family, passing the love of music on to his children. The family has many fond memories singing country songs while Bob played his guitar and sang along. He spent many happy hours with this hobby which evolved into recording his family as they performed various Karaoke songs. He also coached two of his children in Farm league baseball and took his team to the championships. Bob loved to laugh and had a witty sense of humor, and was not afraid to tell anybody what he thought about any topic of conversation.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Philip Wilder; and his nephew, James Wilder. He is survived by his four children: Bobbie Anderson, Travis (Ronda) Wilder, Nichoel (Dan) Newgen, and Heather Cowgill; 14 grandchildren: Conan Vandel, Amanda Hayden, Garrett and Kaylee Anderson, Michaela Brown, Jonathon Gorman-Wilder, Samantha Wilder, Lestat Acol-Newgen, Jessica Vogt, Riley, Kyle and Blake Newgen, Lilly and Cameron Cowgill; eight great-grandchildren: Valencia, Eleanor, Daphne, and Thor Vandel, Presley and Griffin Hayden, Everett and Carter Vogt; additionally by his three sisters, Dixie Bee, Patricia Divine-Wilder, and Debra Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral will be held sometime in May of this year. The date and time have not been decided yet but will be announced as soon as possible.
Thank you to all who loved Bob and left a footprint on his life.