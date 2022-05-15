Bobby Joe Wilder May 15, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bobby Joe Wilder, 72,of Walla WallaGraveside service will be May 21, 1pm, at the Prescott Cemetery followed by a potluck (bring a side dish), at Lions Park in College Place at 4pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Side Dish Joe Wilder Cemetery Potluck Walla Walla Lions Park Graveside Service Read more: Gwen Kirk May 12, 2022 • 3:15 am Randy Cummings May 10, 2022 • 2:00 am Lisa Colleen Benzel May 8, 2022 • 3:00 am Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage