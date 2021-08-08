Bobby Darrel McGhee
December 3, 1940 — July 18, 2021
Bob Darrel McGhee passed peacefully at his home in Waitsburg on July 18, 2021. He was 80 years old.
Bob was born in Walla Walla, to parents Fawn and Robert Mcghee on December 3, 1940, at the family home. He attended grade, middle and high school in Walla Walla. After high school, he joined the Army. Upon leaving the Army, he returned to Walla Walla where he met and married the mother of his children, Gail McGhee (Clayson). He then moved his young family to Pasco, Washington to attend Columbia Basin College. He graduated CBC with a degree in diesel mechanics.
After returning to Walla Walla, he was hired on at Frontier Machinery as a mechanic. Bob became one of the top John Deere technicians. In 1972 he made a career change and went to work for Don Johnson plumbing where he became one of the best journeyman plumbers in the Walla Walla valley. He worked as a plumber for the next 35 years, until an on the job injury caused him to fully retire.
Bob had a great passion for anything to do with the outdoors and animals. A trait he passed on to his children. He loved riding and training horses. He was a long time member of the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers and the Waitsburg Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many hobbies, including building horse drawn buggies, gun restoration and working on hot rod’s. His greatest love was spending time with friends and family at his property on the mountain. He was a friend to anyone that he met and was quick to offer a lending hand without expecting anything in return. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.
Bob is survived by his long-time companion, Cindi Dishon; his children, Craig Mauer, Kerry Mcghee (Bunch) husband James and Kyle Mcghee, wife Tiffany; grandchildren: Whitney Mauer, Levi Kelly and Trinity Bunch; his sisters: Patsy Budau, Nancy Page, Billie Merson, and Mickie Gardner; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will held at a later date.