Bobbie Maiden
December 13, 1929 — December 13, 2021
Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Mimi, and GG passed away on December 13, 2021, at Whitman Place in Walla Walla where she had resided for nearly three months. She was 92.
Bobetta LaVerne was born to Fred and Vonnie Strohmaier and raised in Touchet on a wheat and cattle ranch. She attended and graduated from Touchet School. Prior to leaving for her freshman year at WSU, Bobbie met the love of her life. While at WSU, she was serenaded by the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity brothers and pinned by her future husband Chuck Maiden.
Chuck and Bobbie married on September 11, 1949, at the White Temple Baptist Church in Walla Walla. They made their home in the Touchet Valley where they raised four children: Mike, Tom, Pam, and Linda.
Bobbie began playing piano at the age of 8 and continued to play throughout her entire life, including days before she passed. The Whitman Place and Hospice staff enjoyed her talent and spunk. She trained in piano at Whitman College throughout her school years. Bobbie taught piano to many area students. Her love of music spread to the Touchet Community Congregational Church, where she was instrumental in starting a Junior Choir that many children over the years had the opportunity to join. Another of Bobbie’s musical endeavors was the development of a singing group called the Melodettes. These Touchet High School young women learned many skills from Bobbie, not just how to sing and perform. It has been said that she was a stickler about “gum” chewing, dresses had to be all the same length, and presenting yourself at all times as a lady was a must. This group of talented young women performed vocal numbers locally, regionally and were on television.
Bobbie’s piano skills went beyond the church and the Melodettes. She accompanied many individuals and groups as well as played for many a school music program. Bobbie loved talent shows and coached and encouraged many young people to enter these events. The Pea Festival Talent Show in Milton-Freewater was a favorite.
Besides her family and music, Bobbie’s faith was most important to her as she readily gave time and resources to her church. She was also an active member of several service groups. Among them were the Walla Walla County Cowbelles, where she served as president for two years, the Junior Club of Walla Walla for six years, as well as the Lady Elks, where she served as secretary.
Bobbie was a farm wife through and through. She did not think anything about whipping up four pies and cooking a meal for 15 hired hands. When she wasn’t cooking and cleaning, you could find her mowing acres of lawn and (weeds) to keep the place looking nice.
Bobbie was generous, always thinking of others before herself. She was humble, extremely kind, loving and a friend to all. She cherished her relationships and was blessed with many wonderful friends. Eileen Seifert, Ronni Strother, and Monica Nelson were her special guardian angels. When asked what her greatest accomplishments were, she said, “Raising my family and supporting Chuck in his endeavors with rodeo, fair activities and his role as a County Commissioner.”
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; and her husband, Chuck. She is survived by her children: Mike Maiden (Vicky), Tom Maiden (Connie), Pam Hannah (Jim), and Linda Maiden; grandchildren: Jim Maiden, Nick Hannah (Traci), Jay Angela Flick (Robin), Haley Maiden, Hollie Hill (Zak), Emily Anderson (Kevin), Grant Maiden, Alan Schmitt, Christopher Schmitt, and Laura Schmitt; and great-grandchildren: Harley Maiden, Gracie Gray, Olive Mayhew, Bloom Mayhew, Mayden Killpack, Eloise Maiden, Valerie Hill, Brett Hill, Reagan Anderson, Colbie Anderson, Ozias Trinh, and Bauer Anderson.
A viewing is scheduled at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on Monday, December 27, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 28, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. All are invited to a graveside service at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. Following the graveside service, the family invites you to join them at the Walla Walla Country Club for a “Celebration of Life” from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home to the Walla Walla Frontier Days Foundation or to the charity of your choice.