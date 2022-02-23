Bob Unck
April 14, 1944 — February 18, 2022
Salem – Bob, 77, sadly passed away on February 18, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Arnhem, Holland, to his parents Barend and Johanna Unck. After moving, to Walla Walla and getting married to Terri Boylan, on July 12, 1966, in Pasco, WA the couple shared 3 children and eventually in 1979 moved to Salem. Bob worked in the food processing industry as a manager for companies such as Birdseye, Agripac and Chiquita. His hobbies including his love for buying and working on cars and fishing.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Barend and Johanna Unck; and a brother, Barend Jr. Unck. He is survived by his wife, Terri Unck; children: Robert (Nancy) Unck, Kristie (Darrel) Lawrence, and Daniel (Chelsie) Unck; sisters: Marianne (Monty) Renick, Marjo (Cliff) Nesteby; grandchildren: Jeremy Unck, Rylie Lawrence, Davis Lawrence, Weston Unck and Boden Bob Unck.
Services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Salem First Free Methodist Church at 1:00 pm. Contributions can be made to organizations serving Parkinson’s research. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.