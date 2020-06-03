Bob Ragsdale
— May 30, 2020
Bob Ragsdale passed away peacefully at his home in Walla Walla, on May 30, 2020. He was 91 years old, and was proud of the fact that he had lived longer than any of his ancestors. He was a talented, caring, good-natured Christian man who will be missed by all who knew him. A Graveside service will be Thursday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S 2nd Street, Walla Walla.
Bob was born in Moscow, Idaho, on August 17, 1928, to Charles and Daisy Ragsdale, the 3rd of 5 siblings. They soon moved to LaGrande, Oregon, where Bob started school. He grew up in various places around the Grande Rhonde Valley, ultimately leaving Imbler High School after his sophomore year to find work in Walla Walla during the War. In 1945, Bob joined the Navy.
When he was out of the Navy he returned to Walla Walla and did odd jobs until the summer of 1950 when he found work in Lewiston, Idaho. It was there that he met and then married Edna Packwood on February 29, 1952.
About a year after they were married they moved to the Walla Walla area and took up residence. During that time Bob worked at several jobs, primarily at White Bros. Co., The International Harvester Co., Morrison Supply and his own hydraulics business.
Throughout this time, Bob was always playing music. Some of the bands he played with are Ray’s Rhythm Rangers (“Walla Walla’s Singing Cowboys”), the Easy Swing Band of Tri-Cities, The Tri-Cities Jazz Band, and a band called “Marge and her Sidekicks”. He played with many other musicians around the Walla Walla area, even through his 91st birthday, and for several years he played at the Red Apple Restaurant and Lounge on Main St.
After his retirement, Bob kept busy right up to the end of his life, playing music, working with Edna to keep the garden tidy, fixing things around the house, maintaining the car, repairing stringed instruments and taking walks in the neighborhood. He loved reading, keeping up with the news, doing word puzzles, playing scrabble, and visiting with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daisy; his brothers, Tom and George; and his sister, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Edna of 68 years; sister, Virginia Gregg (Walla Walla); and all nine of his children: Tina (Gary) Glenn of Grandview, WA, Linda (Tom) Carlyle of Walla Walla, Mike (Lorraine) of Joseph, OR, Cheryl (John Kawooya) of Moorpark, CA, John (Ruby) of Tonasket, WA, Ron (Gill) of Cambridge, UK, Ken (Lori Hansen) of Albany, NY, Joe (Naoko) of Tokyo, Japan, and Mary (Ric) Stordahl of Coeur d’Alene, ID; Bob had 21 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and many dear friends.
Due to social distancing guidelines, groups of attendees will be restricted to no more than 5 people per family group with groups spaced a minimum of six feet apart.
Memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com