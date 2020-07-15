Blanca Estella Clay
November 11, 1967 — July 12, 2020
Blanca Estella Clay, 63, a long-time resident of College-Place, was born in Houston, TX on November 11, 1967. She was at home with her family by her side when she passed away, due to cancer, on July 12, 2020.
Blanca is survived by her significant other, Tony Mikesell; children: Jennifer (Irnesto), Gary, Roger (Dorothy), David (Kathleen), Eric; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Susana (Edward), Rosemary (Rolando), and Veronica; brothers, Gus, Roger (Katrina); as-well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death are mother, Elvira Lopez-Munoz; father, Gustavo Munoz Sr.; and brothers, Arthur and Roy.
Blanca was a strong and beautiful lady with a big heart and loved everyone. She will reap her rewards in heaven and will forever live in our hearts. God has welcomed another angel whom will rest in peace.
Viewing is 1pm to 6pm Tuesday July 14, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled at 10am on July 15, at Blue Mountain Memorial Garden Cemetery in Walla Walla.