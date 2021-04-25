Blair Chisholm Henry
July 2, 1953 — April 23, 2020
Blair Chisholm Henry, 66, of Sedona, AZ, died from cancer on April 23, 2020.
Blair was born on July 2, 1953, in Baker, OR, the oldest of three children to the late Tom and Marjean Henry. His family reveled in outdoor activities, especially baseball and skiing, and enjoyed many vacations at his grandfather’s cabin on Langdon Lake in the Blue Mountains. When Blair was finishing elementary school, his family moved to Walla Walla, where he spent the remainder of his youth.
After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1971, Blair moved to Washington, DC, to serve as a page in the U.S. Senate. He then moved back to the Pacific Northwest, earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington in 1976, his law degree from the University of Seattle in 1979, and his mediator certification in 1981.
Blair worked as a prosecutor and in-house corporate counsel until 1987. Although he continued to have a private practice until 2002, he committed the rest of his life to community service and public safety, mostly in the realm of environmental causes. He co-founded the Northwest Council on Climate Change, led courses for Landmark Education, taught at the University of North Dakota, and, for 15 years, ran a climate change consulting firm for governments and electric utilities.
He co-organized eight major climate change conferences, including one national workshop for The White House in 1996–’97, and even attended the UN’s historic climate convention in Kyoto. Altogether, he made more than 250 presentations to 25,000+ people and authored dozens of books, reports, and editorials about climate change and clean energy development. He also submitted six bills to the Washington State Legislature, of which three were signed into law.
In 2011, Blair founded The Peoples Convention, the nation’s first neutral, non-partisan organization that brings Americans together to explore proposed constitutional amendments and strengthen the democratic process. He was also a delegate to both the Republican and Democratic state conventions. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed touring the country on his motorcycle, and spending time with his dear friends, of which he had many.
Blair will be remembered as sharp, witty, entertaining, and passionate. He enjoyed life — and was full of it. He was incredibly focused and ambitious; driven by a deep-rooted desire to change the world. Though he cared intensely about politics and the environment — especially the climate crisis — he was always level-headed, logical, and respectful. He was an environmental visionary who left a lasting imprint on the planet he loved so much.
Blair is survived by brother, Dane (Sonja) Henry, Texas; sister, Katie Henry, The Dalles; nephew, Dylan Higgins, Portland; countless friends and colleagues.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in-memoriam donations to an environmental organization of the giver’s choice.