Billy R. Carter
April 27, 1943 — July 10, 2020
Billy R. Carter, 77, died July 10, 2020, at Jonathan W. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center. Billy was born in Walla Walla, on April 27, 1943, to Porter and Lillie (Clinkenbeard) Carter. He went to school in Ayer Junction School until the 7th grade, then attended Prescott High.
He was a good father and husband, who enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, fishing and horseback riding. He served his country in the Marine Corp for four years during the Vietnam War.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sue Carter of six years; four children: sons, Dennis and Corey Carter, daughters, Charlotte Harshman and Carmen Hunter; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Carter of 47 years; his parents; a sister, Freda Thompson; and brothers, Richard Carter and Ronnie Carter.
The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church-Dixie, 66 Actor St, Dixie, on July 18. A Potluck will following service at the Waitsburg Fair Grounds in the Club Building.