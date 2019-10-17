Beulah Fern Fenton Stevens
July 9, 1937 — Oct. 12, 2019
Beulah Fern Stevens of College Place, passed away on October 12, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, 715 SE 12th St., College Place. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR.
Beulah Fern was born on Friday, July 9, 1937, at Walla Walla General Hospital. Around 1939 or 1940, Claude and Oral moved their family to Fruitvale, Oregon, a tiny community near Umapine a few miles northwest of Milton-Freewater.
Another move brought the family to a small rental near College Place on West Wallula Avenue. Beulah Fern was enrolled in Davis Elementary School in College Place, beginning her journey of formal education which would eventually extend over horizons completely unimagined at the time.
Nearing the end of the WWII years they moved to Outlook farm in March 1945, just in time to begin preparation for the soon-to-arrive asparagus season. There they stayed for the next 40 years.
Beulah Fern graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1955, proudly wearing the gold cords of the National Honor Society. She then enrolled in the Walla Walla College School of Nursing. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Walla Walla College in 1959. After working as a staff nurse at the hospital in Portland she returned to WWC to earn her MA in Education, graduating in June 1963. In 1969 she accepted a call from LLUMC Nursing Service to serve as Director of Nursing Education and Training. This was followed in 1975-77 by her assignment as Coordinator for a US government funded research project studying alternative methods of learning for nursing students.
On August 12, 1973, Beulah Fern married the love of her life, James Ray Stevens, Jr. Once again her job description changed in 1980 when she became the Director of Human Resources Development for LLUMC Nursing Division. Then they accepted an invitation to pastor a tiny congregation in Irrigon, Oregon, a small town on the banks of the Columbia River in eastern Oregon. In 1985, they moved to Portland. For two years she served as Chaplain/Receptionist in the Pastoral Care Department of Portland Adventist Medical Center.
Beulah Fern was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, National Honor Society for Nurses; Association of Seventh-day Adventist Nurses (Life Member); ANA Certified Nursing Administrator; Seventh-day Adventist Church. Member. Ordained local elder.; Certified Grief Counselor, Resolve Through Sharing.
Beulah Fern decided to move to College Place for her final retirement years. Ever the gracious hostess, loving neighbor, and active member of the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church. With the loving attention of Home Instead caregivers, she was able to remain at home until one year ago when the advancing stages of Alzheimer’s necessitated a move to an elder-care home.
She is survived by her sister, Katty Joy French; brother, Loren Fenton; nieces, Michelle (Shelly) Waymire and Kimberly Holback; nephews, Benjamin Fenton and Jeffry Fenton; seven grand-nieces and nephews, one great-grand-nephew, and one great-grand-niece. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim Stevens; her parents, Claude and Oral Fenton; and her brother, Beryl Fenton. Her final resting place will be beside her beloved Jim at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima. The graveside service there will be at 11:00 a.m., next Monday, October 21, 2019.
Each of Beulah Fern’s family, friends, colleagues, and casual acquaintances will forever cherish the memories, and bless the Lord for the privilege we have had with Beulah Fern as part of our life. We are all looking forward to the Great Resurrection Morning when death will be no more, no mourning, crying, or pain for the former things will be forever banished from God’s restored Universe and the beautiful Earth Made New. Even so, Come! Lord Jesus!
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com