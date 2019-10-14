Beulah F. Stevens
July 9, 1937 — Oct. 12, 2019
COLLEGE PLACE -
Beulah Fern Stevens, 82, died Oct. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
