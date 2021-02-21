Betze Counsell
November 29, 1943— February 12, 2021
Betze Counsell peacefully passed away in her home on February 12, 2021, surrounded by her family following a struggle with cancer. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Mark Counsell in a private ceremony.
Born Elizabeth Alma Busch, November 29, 1943, to Elizabeth and Nicholas Busch, Betze began her life in the Bremerton Naval Hospital. She quickly developed a life-long love of white-faced sheep from her early years on their family ranch in Asotin, Washington.
Betze learned housekeeping skills during her formative years from the nuns at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961 and began her journey towards her LPN license at St Joseph’s Hospital School of Practical Nursing. Betze was later licensed in 4 states including ID, CA, OR and WA. Betze dedicated her life to caring compassionately for people in her work and personal life through 51 years of service as an LPN. Her resume of service included employers like Key Technology, Whitman College, Rogers Cannery, Dayl Graves Auto, and Grossmont Orthopaedic Center.
Betze and Mark shared sweets, smiles and joy with their community family for 16 years at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, Balloon Stampede and countless other community events operating their concession stand “Denney’s Ice Cream”. Betze always had something sweet in her freezer for family and visitors to enjoy.
A Walla Walla resident of 42 years, Betze had an undeniable love for her faith, family, and friends which brought her endless joy. Her love for bowling, football, camping and traveling was only surpassed by her love for Gonzaga Basketball.
Betze was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Counsell; and brothers, Peter and Michael Busch. She is survived by her brother, Joeseph Busch; daughter, Suze King; son, Mike Myers and Regina Myers (spouse); grandchildren, Andy Ruchert, Rachel Limon, Matthew Bews, Nathen Myers, Ashley and Kyle Eilertson; and five great-grandchildren.
Contributions in honor of Betze Counsell can be submitted to Blue Mountain Humane Society and Walla Walla Senior Center. The family would like to send their gratitude and appreciation to the hospital staff and caregivers for their support during this difficult time.