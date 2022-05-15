Bettye Zell Fisher
March 18, 1929 — May 10, 2022
Bettye Zell Fisher, 93, of Walla Walla, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory of Bettye to a charity of choice in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR. 97862.
Bettye was born March 18, 1929, in Mulberry, Florida to Watson and Susie Hall. The family moved to Walla Walla in 1949. She married Murray Fisher on September 9, 1950. She worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired from Bonneville Power Administration.
Bettye and Murray were active members of Pioneer United Methodist church. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms in elementary school, bringing cupcakes for birthdays. She prayed for the Walla Walla valley’s children and her own grandchildren through Moms in Touch. She was active in Aglow and Walk to Emmaus. She helped build churches in Jamaica. She was involved with Walla Walla Women for Christ.
Along with Murray, she introduced her three girls to camping, the mountains and the ocean. They spent many weeks each summer camping at the Oregon coast. Later Bettye and Murray spent a month each summer at Wallowa Lake. She treasured her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.
She could never pass a flower without stopping to admire it. She passed her love of nature and gardening to her daughters and grandchildren. She loved gardening, reading the bible, and spending time with family. She loved unconditionally and had many deep friendships.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fisher of Seattle, Kathleen Shely of Walla Walla, and Karen Alaniz of Walla Walla; grandchildren, Joshua Fisher of Kennewick, Washington, Danielle Alaniz, Micah Alaniz, and Caleb Alaniz of Walla Walla; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Bettye Alaniz of Walla Walla; nieces and nephews. Bettye was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Murray; brother, Lamar Hall; and sister, Arminta Rhodes.
The family would like to thank Walla Walla Community Hospice for their love and care of their mother.
To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com