Betty (Shockley-Zastrow) Schirman
August 5, 1928 — September 25, 2021
Betty (Shockley-Zastrow) Schirman was ushered into heaven on September 25, 2021. She was born August 5, 1928, at the home of her aunt Mary on West Main street in Dayton, to Jessie and Charles Shockley. Betty attended Dayton public schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1947. In 1953 she became Mrs. Ray Zastrow. She and Ray raised three children - Elese, Deneann and Trent.
Ray and Betty were owners and operators of Zastrow Jewelry for 35 years in Dayton with Betty supervising the China and gift section as well as doing the bookkeeping, banking, and ordering. Ray managed the watch repair part of the business. They continued the business until their retirement in 1987.
During their retirement years they purchased a travel trailer and as snow birders visited many different National Parks and enjoyed meeting new friends, some of whom they stayed in contact with for many years. They visited each of their kids yearly and invited them to join in their adventures.
The year following Ray’s passing in 2010, God placed her with Roland Schirman. They together had a fabulous 10 years of service to the Dayton community and enjoyed adventures together going to visit family and places in their travels.
Throughout her lifetime Betty was an active member of various women’s service groups such as Hospital auxiliary, Elizabeth Forrest Day Club, Christian women’s club as well as many more programs.
She was an active member of the Community Bible Church (First Baptist) for over 57 years and many enjoyed her beautiful voice. Betty annually had entries in the Columbia County Fair with many blue ribbons to show for her fine work in baking, canning and intricate hand work. She also entered her beautiful quilts and some of her stained glass work. She loved so many different projects and mastered many.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and younger siblings, Bill, Carolyn and Kent. She is survived by her husband, Roland; Elese (Tony) Failla, Deneann (John) Gillette, Trent (Rita) Zastrow; three granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.
The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton-Waitsburg Community Health Foundation, Dayton Waitsburg Young Life, Radio Bible Class Ministries or a charity of their choice.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Her presence will be missed by the Columbia County community.