Betty P. Ransom
October 25, 1927 — February 25, 2021
Pearl Lorraine Maxwell, the second daughter of John and Melissa Maxwell, was born October 25, 1927, in Dayton, Washington. As was the tradition in her family, each family member earned a nickname. For reasons yet unknown to us, Pearl Lorraine became Betty.
Betty enjoyed a rambunctious and happy childhood and spent many hours in the company of her siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduation from Dayton High in 1945, she worked for a year as a statician for a paper company before enrolling in WSU where she apparently was a member of one of the sororities on campus.
Then romance stepped in. The story we’ve heard is that she and a girlfriend were driving around in Dayton and a young man in his car followed them. Apparently, he was a persuasive suitor, because on March 21, 1948, in her hometown of Dayton, Betty married Edwin Allen Ransom of Milton Freewater. They settled briefly in his parents’ small tenant house, complete with an outhouse and old wood burning oven and stove. Several years later, they built a home for their family situated at the edge of the Ransom Farm. Those were busy years; they had three children, Marjorie (named after Betty’s older sister who died in childhood), Michael and Steven. The family was active in 4-H, music, sports, camping, fishing, scouting and church.
Their active life was interrupted by the sudden death of Ed in 1965. Betty took over management of Ed’s amusement business for a year and a half, then sold the business, and enrolled in Walla Walla Community College undertaking secretarial courses. Betty’s aptitude for math and science prompted her to rethink her career choices, and with encouragement from her instructor, enrolled in the engineering technology program. She graduated two years later with an Associate Degree in Engineering Technology and immediately began working for the Army Corps of Engineers, finishing her tenure there as a Hydraulic Engineering Technician, a career she flourished in.
Self sufficiency is the best word to describe Betty’s resilience. After Ed’s death, she retained the existing home with the fantastic swimming pool and also built a cabin at Spout Springs. She took on the maintenance of their home and acreage as well as the cabin - be it electrical, mechanical, repairing the pool pump or lawnmower - she didn’t see any barriers to a woman fending on her own.
Her pool parties were renowned, especially when the frozen daiquiris came out! Christmases and New Years’ found the cabin full of family and friends enjoying the slopes of Spout Springs by day and games in the evenings. Weekends spent at Grandma Betty’s pool or cabin were the equivalent of an all inclusive resort – fresh corn, tomatoes, homemade raspberry jam, and ribs in the summer; pots of spaghetti with homemade sauce and crunchy french bread slathered with butter and onion mix at the cabin; AND when you were stuffed – out came the Strawberry Pie or Verna Lee Chocolate Cake!
Betty also loved to travel and explore. She toured China, skied in Switzerland, visited Canada, took train trips through the United Stated, cruised, fished in Alaska and Hawaii, visited her brother in Jamaica, and hiked the Grand Canyon. We’ve probably only touched on a few of her travels.
Betty was a life long learner. Her personal library was expansive. During her 70’s and 80’s, she took advantage of the free senior tuition and enrolled in community college classes, studying any subject she found intriguing, particularly local history. She relished hiking trips with her geology class. She also continued to pursue her love of gardening, and canning her own tomatoes, beans and her much coveted strawberry and raspberry jams.
Betty lived her last years with courage and kindness in spite of her dementia. She succumbed to complications of dementia on February 25, 2021, with family by her side. Munselle Rhodes made arrangements for the graveside service which was held March 5, 2021.
Betty is survived by her sons, Michael and Steven; six granddaughters, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S Main Street, Milton Freewater, Oregon or to Dayton United Brethren Church, 1106 S 4th Street, Dayton, Washington.
