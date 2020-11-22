Betty Lou Hofer
— November 13, 2020
On the morning of November 13, 2020, Betty Lou Hofer of Waitsburg, was embraced by the arms of her Savior at the age of 78.
Betty was born to Miles and Margaret Collingwood in 1941. She was a lifelong resident of Waitsburg. Betty married Terry Hofer in June 1983.
Betty is survived by her husband of 37 years, Terry Hofer; four children: Winton and Karen Lytle of Edgewood, TX, Angela and Dan Wickstrom of Maple Valley, WA, Marne Henderson of Olympia, WA, and Jessica and Mike Parnell of Richland, WA. Along with 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Lenny Lytle; her parents, Miles and Margaret; brother, Richard Collingwood; and sister, Joanne Hamburg.
Betty spent her life devoted to her children, her grandchildren and loving people. From the time Terry and Betty’s paths crossed they were inseparable. She had many jobs over her life. Her first job as a teenager was working for Ed and Gloria Lawrence, while she had many jobs throughout her life, her last job before fully retiring was caring for Ed and Gloria at the end of their days. One job she greatly enjoyed was working with Waitsburg Schools as a teacher’s aide. Betty was able to make a lasting impact on many children who came through her classrooms. A lot of former students remained in contact with her and her family. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ, deep love for her family, and a passion for people. Hobbies she enjoyed were spending time at the beach, knitting, fishing and feeding the horses in Oregon. With a smile that was known for lighting up the room, Betty never met a stranger, making everyone who crossed her path feel welcome. She was known for having an open door and a fresh hot pot of coffee for any visitors.
Betty was involved in Eastern Star, Rainbow for Girls, Days of Real Sport Queen’s Luncheon, and countless volunteer hours for all of her children and grandchildren’s activities. For 6 years Betty and Terry were partners with friends of Classic Auction in Waitsburg. It brought her joy to be Terry’s biggest supporter and helper.
There will be a private ceremony for immediate family. When the COVID restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration of life for family and friends in Waitsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Young Life (online giving.younglife.org search for Marne Henderson, Greater Olympia Young Life, then select tribute to Betty Hofer), American Cancer Society, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or Dementia Society of America.