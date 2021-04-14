Betty Lorraine Turner
May 21, 1931 — April 8, 2021
Betty Lorraine Turner, age 89 years old, passed away at Dayton General Hospital April 8, 2021. A private family graveside service will be held on April 16 at Dayton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life with cookies and beverages for family and friends will be held at Betty’s home, at 1:00 pm.
Betty was born on May 21, 1931, in Dayton to parents Marvin Laughery and Christine Hatfield Laughery. She attended grade school and high school at Dayton and graduated in 1949.
She married Lawrence (Lulu) Turner July 17, 1948, in Dayton. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage. In December of 1951 they welcomed their only child, Richard (Rick) Turner. They also hosted two Japanese Foreign Exchange Students, Yuichi and Shigeru, in 1970. They still have a close relationship with Yuichi.
Betty began her working career at Brining Memorial Hospital in Dayton. She started working in inventory and worked her way up throughout 28 years ending in Medical Records and Administration for Dayton General Hospital. Lawrence and Betty were named Citizens of the Year in 1990 for outstanding service to the community. She was a founding member of the DHS Alumni Association and served as Secretary from December 1988 to July of 2006. She and Lawrence were the Alumni Parade Marshals in 2009. Betty alongside Lawrence helped organize the Don and Nancy Fix scholarship fund, a four-year fund that is given to a Dayton High School Graduate. Betty and Lawrence were chaperones for the Columbia County Fair Float and Court. Betty lived a long and happy life serving her community in many positive ways.
She enjoyed their Monday night bowling league, snowmobiling, and spending time at their family cabin during winters. Betty loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up on the farm. Her cookie jar was always full of Chocolate Chip Cookies. Her and Lawrence enjoyed camping and playing cards with friends.
Betty is survived by son, Rick (Val) Turner; nieces, Vickie Overholt, Vonnie Piersol and Anita Brown; nephew, Randy (Judy) Turner; grandchildren, Ben (Leah) Turner and Rachel Turner; and four great- grandchildren: Graci, Ethan, Traecyn and Ada. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Lawrence; sister, Jean Woodward; and brother, Merl Laughery.
Donations may be made to the Dayton High School Scholarship Fund, PO Box 314 Dayton, WA.