Betty L. (Eccles) Britton
August 5, 1932 — May 16, 2020
Betty L. (Eccles) Britton, 87, died Saturday May 16, 2020, at her home in Apple Valley, MN, from complications of pneumonia. In hospice for 1 week prior to her death, Betty died peacefully surrounded by her family.
She leaves her loving husband, William (Bill) of 67 years; son, Kenneth and wife Rita; daughter, Debra Gibson and husband Don; and daughter, Kathryn Slette Harris. She also leaves 12 grandchildren: Abigail Derheim, Chad Gibson, Jennifer Gibson, Cory Gibson, Benjamin Britton, Elizabeth Soderman, Sarah Tollefson, Clayton Gibson, David Britton, Loren Gibson, Gunnar Slette, and Ruby Harris; she leaves 20 great-grandchildren; she also leaves her sister, Mary DeBeaumont and husband Richard; and brother, Bob Eccles and wife Jenice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Edna (Bell) Eccles; and sister, Elsie who died as an infant.
Born in Hooper, Washington, on August 5, 1932, she grew up in Walla Walla County where her parents were wheat farmers. She attended Walla Walla High School where she met her husband Bill, and Washington State College where they dated and married. After a period of Bill’s Army service, including a year spent together in Japan, they farmed near Touchet, until the late 1960s. A short stay in Rapid City, SD for more education ultimately led them to Cedar Falls, IA where Bill worked until his retirement at the Waterloo John Deere Tractor and Engine Works as a technical writer.
Church life and service were an important part of Betty’s life. She played piano, taught multiple ages of Sunday School and worked on many different committees in both the local church and state organizations. She was also involved in the Walla Walla County Homemakers and the Sunshine Club. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and worked for over 40 years researching and compiling family genealogy information.
Betty and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout their lives and in retirement they traveled the United States and Canada with their travel trailer. They traced the Oregon Trail, explored the country, and circled Lake Superior. They enjoyed taking the VIA train across the breadth of Canada and for many years made Canada Day someplace in Canada a priority. Throughout their travels, Betty maintained a love of pottery and polished rocks. She always brought home a new piece of pottery and some more polished stone jewelry. In her last few years they enjoyed spending their anniversary on Lake Superior’s north shore and made sure they stopped at Betty’s Pies and Thompsonite Beach where the gift shop always held her attention for a long time which gave Bill time to stretch his legs.
In addition to traveling, Betty and Bill also used their retirement years to explore more of the U.S. and lived in Springfield, MO; Shell Rock, IA; College Place; and Cathedral City, CA before joining their children in Minnesota.
Long known for her optimistic outlook and supportive personality, she loved staying connected to her extended family. She enjoyed learning to use new technology and embraced email, texting, and FaceTime to stay in touch with her numerous grandchildren and seeing all of the new photos and stories about her great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed family dinners, holidays, and birthday parties, but her favorite was the extended weekend every other year when the entire family would gather to make apple butter in the copper kettle. Her special contribution to these gatherings for many years was homemade orange rolls and now every big family event features orange rolls. Her recipe and her heritage live on in this special tradition.
A graveside memorial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, on Friday September 11, 2020, at 10:30 am.
The family requests that memorial gifts be designated for kidney research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.