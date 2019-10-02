Betty Jo Jordan
October 10, 1933 — September 26, 2019
Betty Jo Jordan, 85, peacefully passed away at Park Manor Care Facility in Walla Walla, on Sept. 26, 2019.
Betty was born in Dove Creek, CO on October 10, 1933, to Nelson Dickson and Pearl (Steele) Monger. Betty was the youngest of 7 children, Ellen Beatrice, Willa Dean, Cecil Ross, Helen Mae, Pearline and N.D. Monger.
On August 19, 1949, Betty married Hal Dewain Jordan, from Grass Valley, CA in the county of Washoe, Nevada. On January 18, 1951, Betty and Hal were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Betty and Hal were blessed with 6 children, Rockey, Kim, Christina, Clark, Shane and Hal Jr.
Betty was a faithful member of the church, serving in many different areas. But her favorite calling was teaching primary children. She loved the children and they loved her back. She said, “Kids always know how to have fun.” She was all about FUN! So she liked to get down on the floor with them as they played. She loved her 22 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren so much, excited for each new one to arrive. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy.
Betty square danced with her husband for many years; her love of dancing never left her. Even in a wheelchair, this past year, her feet moved constantly. It never slowed her down. Betty always tried to make everyone happy. She was always doing little things to show how much she cared for you. Her love of chocolate “especially See’s candy” was her favorite. She was always trying to share.
Those who knew Betty knew that she was unselfish, loving, and kind-hearted. Her loved ones were grateful and comforted that she received wonderful care at Park Manor. She was loved by all of the staff and she loved to keep them on their toes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal D. Jordan; both of her parents; siblings, Ellen Beatrice and Willa Dean; and her son, Kim; daughter, Christina; and son Clark. Betty is survived by her siblings, Cecil Ross, Helen Mae, Pearline and N.D. Monger; and her sons, Rockey (Tracy), Shane, Hal Jr. (Tammy) and (daughter-in-law Edie).
Funeral services will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Burial will be at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, CA on October 7th, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.