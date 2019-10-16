Betty Jo Brashear

Oct. 20, 1936 —  Oct. 15, 2019

WALLA WALLA - Betty Jo Brashear, 81, died Oct. 15, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

