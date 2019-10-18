Betty Jo Brashear
Oct. 20, 1936 — Oct. 15, 2019
Betty Jo Brashear was born October 20, 1936, to Ila and Leland Burnap. She grew up in Lowden and Touchet, living with her grandparents and helping them run the General Store in Lowden. She had a passion for horseback riding, participating in Wagonettes on her Tennessee Walker.
She graduated in 1954 from Walla Walla High School and in 1957 from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane. Betty Jo married and had a son Scott and a daughter Wendy. She worked at various nursing jobs, including being the first aid nurse during the construction of Lower Monumental Dam.
In 1965 she married Donald Brashear who brought a daughter Danielle and son Kenneth to the union. The couple later had Donnetta, Jennifer Jo, and Becky.
Betty Jo worked at the old Saint Mary’s Hospital and assisted with the transition to the new medical center, where she continued to work until 1985. She later worked at the General Hospital and finished her career as nursing supervisor at Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Hawaii several times, to Guatemala, and to Kansas. She loved her family, and took great pride in her children and grandchildren.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Glenna Louise Burnap; and two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Donald; daughters, Wendy, Donnetta, Jennifer, Becky, Danielle; sons, Scott and Kenneth; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. Reverend Ron Alexander will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.