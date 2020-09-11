Betty Jean Turley
August 29, 1937 — March 3, 2020
Betty Jean Turley passed away on March 3, 2020, at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born August 29, 1937, to Sylvia Parkins Schutz and Joe Schutz in Moscow, Idaho, Betty attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse in Moscow, and later the family moved to Milton-Freewater. She attended Ferndale school with her two sisters, Shirley and Karen, and her younger brother Bob.
Betty attended high school in Milton-Freewater and later attended trade school where she studied radiographic technology. She worked as a radiology technician at St. Mary’s Hospital and later at the VA Hospital in Walla Walla. She took great pride in her work and was in charge of the first Cobalt unit that came to Walla Walla. At that time, it was the leading technology in radiation therapy for cancer. After a work-related injury ended her career at the hospital, she continued caring for others as a home health aide and caregiver for many years.
Betty loved the beach, making trips to the Washington and Oregon coasts as often as she could. She loved games and shared that love with her grandchildren by taking them to bingo when they were young and teaching them to play pinochle. When it came to pinochle, everyone wanted to be on her team. Her grandchildren also share fond memories of early morning trips to get apple fritters and donut holes, hazelnut coffee, and sweet iced tea. She loved champagne brunch, a good yard sale, and fishing at Bennington Lake.
She is preceded in death by her dog, Shilo; parents and sisters, as well as her beloved granddaughter, Michelle Ransom. Betty is survived by her partner of nearly 50 years, Lew Renville (also recently deceased); her brother, Bob (Margaret) Schutz; her three daughters, Debbie Ransom, Kandi Turley Ames (Darin), and Heidi Colis; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Helpline or the Blue Mountain Humane Society.