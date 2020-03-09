Betty Jean Turley
Aug. 29, 1937 — March 3, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Betty Jean Turley, 82, passed away March 3, 2020, at Park Manor.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
