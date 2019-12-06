Betty Jean Ponti
March 29, 1930 — Nov. 18, 2019
Betty Jean was born in Spring Valley, Minnesota, to Lloyd R. and Edna Sophia Benton Gould. Due to her father’s work, her family moved across the country, settling in Dayton. Betty Jean graduated from Dayton High School then went on to nurses training at St. Mary’s Hospital. There she met Alvin Ponti and they married in 1949.
Family was very important to her, family get together’s of all kinds were highlights in her life. She loved going to her granddaughters’ swim meets, here or away.
Betty Jean and Al made some cross country trips, visiting friends and family in Minnesota, seeing historic sites, many in the Southwest, one of her favorite places.
She loved all kinds of animals, especially dogs, so throughout her life, she usually had a special canine companion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two sisters. Betty Jean is survived by her son and his wife, Greg and Gloria Ponti; daughter, Karlene Ponti; granddaughters and their husbands, Aubrey and Trent Conant, Erin and Branon Beck. She also is survived by two precious great grandchildren, Stella and Spencer Conant.
Memorials may be sent to Blue Mountain Humane Society through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362.