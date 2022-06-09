Betty Jean Magnuson
January 5, 1944 — April 19, 2022
Betty Jean Magnuson, was born on January 5, 1944, to Frank and Emy Skeels in Yakima, Washington. She went to sleep in Jesus on April 19, 2022, in Walla Walla, surrounded by her family.
She grew up on a farm near White Swan in the Yakima Valley. Much of her early education was at the Wapato Seventh-day Adventist Church School. She went to high school at Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, Washington. It was at high-school that she met her future husband Jay, in between band and the many activities at UCA. They didn’t start dating until her sophomore year of college. She graduated with an Elementary Education BA from Walla Walla College. The summer she graduated she married Jay Magnuson, August 14 1966, in Wapato Washington.
Together they moved to Loma Linda, California so Jay could attend Loma Linda University’s Dental School. She taught 5th grade and kindergarten at San Bernardino SDA School and at Colton Unified Schools while her husband learned Dentistry.
She enjoyed being part of her Quincy Seventh-day Adventist family and served in many capacities.
Betty Jean’s love was for her family and her Lord Jesus. She admired her parents, her brother Clyde Skeels, and the Wapato family of friends. Her children were the blessing of her life, she adored her grandchildren, and all carry on her love of music.
Betty Jean Magnuson is survived by her husband, Jay Magnuson; her three children, Warren (Laura) Magnuson, Amelia Messervy, and Nathaniel Magnuson; as well as five grandchildren: Benjamin, Gideon, Elizabeth, Landon and Isabel.
A Celebration of life service was held on April 29, 2022, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Quincy, WA. Concluding services followed at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. The family suggests that memorials be made to ADRA.org.
Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, assisted the family with arrangements.