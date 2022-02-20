Betty Harris
April 24, 1943 — February 17, 2022
Walla Walla — Betty A. Harris, 78, died Feb. 17, 2022, at home with her children at her side. At her request there will be no services. Betty was born in Sunnyside, WA to Albert and Mary Sterbenz, she had six brothers and sisters, Joe, Helen, Edna, John, Don and Mike.
Betty attended Sunnyside High School where she met and later married Robert A. Harris. They moved to Walla Walla in 1966 where they raised their three children, Steve Harris, Matt Harris and Taren Hartzheim all of Walla Walla. Betty loved her grandkids and she always had a smile for them when she got to see them. Tanner and Shawn Harris of Walla Walla, Austin and Grant Hartzheim of Walla Walla and Alysa Hume-Harris of Tennessee. She has several great- grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Betty worked several jobs over the years but her passion was driving Valley Transit bus. She loved driving her Route that had a large majority of school age kids. They were not just “kids on the bus” they were her kids and she treated them like they were her own. Betty drove Valley transit bus until she was 70 before retiring and enjoying what few years she had after retirement.
Betty’s late husband Robert has two sisters, Sandy Stewart and Sue Burris both of Walla Walla. Even after Robert passed away Sandy and Sue always stayed in touch. Their caring did not go unnoticed by Betty or the rest of the family. Mom also loved her visits from Leo Burris as he had a way of making her smile. Jodi Carter was one of her best friends over the years and she always looked forward to talking with her.
Betty loved her trips to Wildhorse casino and all the summers, camping, fishing and boating. Living on the river during the summer was just a way of life. Betty was a very competitive person and did not like getting out-fished by anyone. Walleye fishing at McNary dam was one of her favorite places to go. She liked to brag about the unofficial record Walleye that she caught. (Nobody will ever know how big it truly was).
Betty’s passion for life and everything life brought will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Albert and Mary Sterbenz; Robert’s parents, Robert Harris Sr. and Marie Smith; her brothers and sisters, Helen, Edna, John and Don.
Bus driver Betty you will be missed but never forgotten.
Friends and family may share memories of Betty and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com