Betty E. Prock

Aug 5, 2020

1 hr ago

Betty E. ProckNov. 30, 1933 — July 2, 2020

WALLA WALLA - Milton-Freewater resident Betty Ellen Prock, 86, died July 2, 2020.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.