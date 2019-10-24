Betty “Betty Boop” Lusk
Sept. 1, 1941 — Oct. 21, 2019
Betty “Betty Boop” Lusk of Milton-Freewater passed away at home on October 21, with her beloved dog and husband present.
She was born to Hildred and John Deal on September 1, 1941, in Sweet Springs, MO. Betty attended school in Malta Bend, MO., and graduated from high school in 1959. There were 11 in her class.
In 1960, she married Larry Henderson. Their daughter, Kim was born to them in June of 1961. Betty moved to Yakima, WA in 1964 to be close to her mother. She and Bill Schroder were married in Goldendale, WA. They lived on the Schroder sheep ranch, where Betty grew to love stock dogs at the ranch, a love that continued all her life.
Vancouver, WA became the home of Betty and daughter Kim in 1974. There, Betty entered the meat industry, which she continued until her retirement in 2006. A mutual friend introduced Betty to Mike Lusk at the Totem Pole in 1976. They quickly became “an item” and were together for 43 years. Mike’s job transferred him to Milton-Freewater in 1978, and Betty agreed to follow him there. Milton-Freewater became home to the couple for the next 41 years.
Betty tended bar at the Elks and the Night Train until taking a job at Safeway in January of 1980. She was a meat wrapper there for 26 years and loved helping her customers.
Betty was active in the Elks, volunteering in the kitchen and attending many state and national conventions.
Betty is survived by her husband, Mike of Milton-Freewater; daughter, Kim of Prineville, OR; brother, Robert Deal of MO. She was a proud grandma of grandsons, Clint and Tom; and great-granddaughter Farrah; and stepmother to five.
A celebration of life will be held at the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge on Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. The family asks that you bring your favorite Betty stories to share. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp in care of the Elks.
