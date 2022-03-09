Bette Mae Fread Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bette Mae FreadFeb. 7, 1929 — Mar. 5, 2022WALLA WALLA - Bette Mae Fread, 93, died March 5, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Bette Mae Fread Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Joi (Fanciullo) Brown Mar 6, 2022 Kevin Bidwell Sr. Mar 6, 2022 Russel “Russ” L. Krumbah Mar 6, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Service 3 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Real Estate 4 Restaurant/Coffee shop space f ALL CLASSIFIEDS