Bette Lea (Overman) Wilson
June 24, 1942 — April 7, 2022
Bette Lea (Overman) Wilson died at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, on April 7, 2022, just shy of 80. A lover of feeding, entertaining, and generously serving others, she is dearly missed by many.
Bette was born on June 24, 1942, in Visalia, California to Cecil Marvin Overman and Frances Martha (Young) Overman. Bette’s name was spelled this way after the actress Bette Davis whom her mother loved. Bette’s mother Frances, returned to Walla Walla, where her mother, Elizabeth Emily (Powell) Young, and father, Leo Percival Young lived, and where her large extended family settled. Frances was older sister to Clair, Lois, Lee, Merle, Clayton, and Claudia. Walla Walla remained home to Bette for most of the rest of her life. Bette was older sister to Ronald, David, and Vernie.
As a child, Bette’s mother and other family members suffered illnesses and strife, leaving Bette and her siblings split up to live with family members and care givers. Bette often lived with her aunts, uncles, and cousins at her grandma Elizabeth’s house. Bette felt loved there and found heroes in her extended family, especially her grandma Elizabeth, her auntie Merle, and her auntie Claudia. With playful cousins abounding, Bette felt a part of something bigger and special. She regularly remembered those years fondly.
Bette was married to Wallace Wayne Wilson in 1966, bringing three sons with her from a previous marriage. All three boys, Ronald, Jay, and Thomas were adopted by Wallace and took his last name. Wallace and Bette adopted a baby girl, Emily, bringing Bette’s nuclear family to six members. Bette was deeply devoted to her children and generously loved and supported them her whole life.
For over 50 years Bette was a devoted member and leader in the Braden Church of God (Seventh Day). Bette took her faith, her local church, and her global denomination very seriously. Church services, home groups, Bible studies, Christian education, outreach, service, special events, fellowship, and potlucks with her faith community were among the highest priorities of her life. She was fearless in her willingness to talk about Jesus with anyone who would listen; and she was effective as an evangelist for her understanding of how God gracefully acts in His world through the love of His risen Son Jesus Christ and the limitless power of His Holy Spirit. Many followers of Jesus have resulted from her devotion and commitment to “go tell it on the mountains,” including her entire nuclear family. Highly regarded and loved, her church will miss her. Her family and church family know we will be reunited with her in heaven as described in the Bible.
In 1977 Bette and Wallace moved to Mentone, Alabama to start a hand-crafted furniture business with Bette’s brother Ron Overman and his wife Vickie. They taught themselves all aspects of the trade and the business, operating a storefront in Fort Payne, Alabama. It was a huge risk that took courage and cooperation from their whole family. In 1981 they returned to Walla Walla and established “Wood Masters Furniture and Gifts” on the corner of First and Main streets (where Starbucks presently operates). Always working closely together, with various children helping off and on, Wallace and Bette successfully owned and operated Wood Masters for many years and raised their family with its revenues. An astute and fair businesswoman, Bette was active in the earliest days of the “Main Street Foundation” in Walla Walla and gave much to her community. She believed what is good for locally owned and operated small businesses on Main Street is what is good for downtown and thus good for everyone.
In “retirement” Bette continued to use her business savvy in home-based enterprises. She loved to earn extra money to help her children, grandchildren, people in need, and faith-based organizations that help people rise above hard circumstances, which she understood first hand.
Bette’s home was a welcoming refuge for so many people. Usually in the kitchen with an apron and a smile, Bette constantly honed her love of healthy cooking and generous feeding of anyone who showed up. A consummate breaker of bread, Bette made people feel full, in stomach, heart, and spirit. She liked to teach others how to cook, and they would soon find that her way around the kitchen was “the right way.” Her family often teased her for her relentless experimentation with the latest “food-as-medicine” concoction she discovered. Naturopathic quirks and kitchen dominance aside, everyone blessed to know Bette in her home experienced her skill in getting to hearts through stomachs.
Before she began to experience falls, breaks, debilitating pain, and illnesses which diminished her physically, Bette was still as active and sharp and serving as ever. Her energy, enthusiasm, optimism, and ability to help people rise above even the worst problems seemed endless. She was an artistic and romantic dynamo who would dream outlandish dreams and pursue them with her whole heart, sometimes chasing rainbows and unicorns. Family and friends will always remember Bette as a vivacious, bright, positive, outgoing, patient, and warmhearted woman who listened fully, cared deeply, and loved completely.
Bette was preceded in death by her beloved Grandma Elizabeth and mother, Frances. Bette is survived by her husband, Wallace Wayne Wilson; her sons, Ronald Leo Wilson and his wife Shawna, Jay Scott Wilson and his wife Tanya, Thomas Wayne Wilson and his wife Ann; her daughter, Emily Elizabeth (Wilson) Ely and her husband James; her brother, Ronald Overman and his wife Vickie; her brother, David Overman; her sister, Vernie (Smith) Murray and her husband Johnnie; her brother, Marvin Overman; and sisters, Dawn Overman and Shelli (Dalton) Overman; her grandchildren: Matthew, Cheyenne, Montana, Canyon, Tristan, James, Arya, Aviella, Adrianna, Jacob, and Dakota; her great-grandchildren: Collin, Chase, Weston, Sawyer, Brynlee, and Kaislee; and a large extended family related to her Grandma Elizabeth Young.
Wallace and his sons are overwhelmingly grateful for Bette’s daughter Emily and grandson Tristan who gave 24/7 care for both Bette and Wallace that enabled us all to have much more time with them both in their own home before their needs became too profound and they both moved into Park Manor Rehabilitation Center. We also thank Park Manor for caring for Mom till the end and continuing to care for Dad.
We invite family, friends and community to a Memorial for Bette on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Braden Church of God (Seventh Day), 3382 Braden Road, Walla Walla, at 3:00 P.M. A light meal will be served.
Flowers, cards, and memories may be sent to 517 Martha Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (care of Ann Wilson).