Bette Freepons Fread
February 7, 1929 — March 5, 2022
Bette passed away at her home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Bette Mae Zimbelman was born to Paul Zimbelman and Martha (Wacker) Zimbelman on February 7, 1929, in Harvey, North Dakota. She attended school in Emmetsburg, Iowa and following her father’s death moved with her mother to Seattle. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1947. As a freshman at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon she met Edward Freepons. They married in 1949 in Seattle and after Edward’s graduation from Linfield they settled in Walla Walla on the family farm where they raised 4 daughters. They both earned their teaching certificates from Walla Walla College (now University) and taught for many years in the College Place School District. After Ed’s death in 1996 Bette attended a school reunion in Emmetsburg and rekindled a friendship with classmate Raymond Fread. Ray and Bette married in 1998 and divided their time between Walla Walla and Yuma, Arizona. Ray passed away in 2007.
Bette was active with the College Place Presbyterian Church, the College Place School District, Retired Teachers Association, Home Ec Club, Dairy Wives, Farm Bureau, Christian Aid Center and the Fort Walla Walla Museum.
Bette is survived by her daughters: Susan Eisenhower, Mary Brown, Becky Flores (Wally), and Ann Hamada (Harry); her grandchildren: Josh and Seth Eisenhower, Joe Brown (April), Denise (Ricky) and Rachel Flores and Luke (Megan) and Andrew (Emily) Hamada; five great-grandchildren: Taylor, Brannon, Camden, Shay and Andromeda. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ernest Brown III; and two sons-in-law, Ernest Brown Jr and David Eisenhower.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the College Place Presbyterian Church April 16 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions can be made to College Place Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, Christian Aid Center or a charity of your choice. Friends and family may share memories of Bette and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.