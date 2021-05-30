Bette Anderson
1944 — 2021
Bette Anderson’s generous and joyous life began in Nashville in 1944, at the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers. Life took a swift change for the better when she was adopted by Dr. Clifford and Lelia Anderson. As the child of a missionary physician from Australia also known as “Your Radio Doctor,” Bette and her brother Ian moved several times. She spent her childhood in Washington, DC; Worthington, Ohio; and eventually Glendale, California. During a portion of her childhood years she also lived in Kingston, Jamaica, where her father established Andrews Memorial Hospital. Bette loved living in Jamaica and soon absorbed the culture and slang of the island, much to her mother’s chagrin. Eventually the family settled in California where Bette attended Newbury Park Adventist Academy in Thousand Oaks. She moved to Walla Walla in 1962 to attend Walla Walla College, where she met LeRoy Anderson, her husband for 14 years.
It didn’t take long for Bette to claim Walla Walla as her home for life. Soon enough her world became centered around her son Kirk and eventually second son Tyler. As a single mom Bette had little time for anything besides work and caring for her boys. She tried to make sure her sons kept out of trouble by keeping them busy with community programs. Tennis, golf and swim lessons and a paper route each day helped fill the time while Mom was at work. Eventually both boys worked at the family store, Andy’s Market, while they finished their education.
Bette’s work life was remarkably consistent. At the age of 20 she began working at the Walla Walla Clinic. The interaction with the people she worked with and the patients she got to chat with made the clinic her perfect job. She loved working in several departments during her employment but especially enjoyed her time with her “dermatology family” at the end of her career. Clearly, Bette must have been a good fit there because she continued at the Walla Walla Clinic for 50 years, yes 50, until she retired in 2016.
Retirement didn’t keep Bette at home. She stayed connected with friends, meeting for lunch dates frequently and playing Bunco once a month. She also was very active with her grandkids, picking them up after school regularly and never missing a game or school event. Bette loved to travel when she could. Shortly after retirement she took her sons to Hawaii, fulfilling a long-held dream.
If you ever planned to sit in quiet contemplation reading a magazine or scrolling through your phone in a waiting room or public place in the presence of Bette Anderson, your plans soon changed. She never failed to make friends of strangers everywhere she went. Her family was continually amazed that Bette seemed to know everybody in town. Once when flying out of Walla Walla with her family, someone asked her jokingly, “Do you know everyone on this plane?” Bette looked around for a bit and replied, “Well, if I don’t know them, I know something about everyone on this plane.” That genuine love for and interest in people around her was how Bette lived her life. She brought encouragement, beauty, kindness and laughter to the many people who were lucky enough to call her a friend.
Bette is survived by her sons and their families: Kirk (Kelly) Anderson of Olympia and Tyler (Stephanie) Anderson of Walla Walla; four grandchildren, Chase (Amanda), Kenn, Reagan, Kendall; one great-grand-child, Jane; half brother, Jim (Katherine) Skeleton of Evanston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lelia Anderson; and brother Ian.