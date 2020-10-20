Bertha Rachel Smith
January 11, 1955 — October 1, 2020
Bertha Rachel Smith, age 65, of Milton-Freewater, passed away October 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bertha was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and great aunt. She was born January 11, 1955, in Alderson, West Virginia to Roy and Selma (Berry) Tincher. There wasn’t anything that Bertha would not do for someone and she would forgive you for anything that was said to her as she loved everyone and the Lord. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She was the one that would shelter the homeless and make sure they had food.
She worked as a cook in Quintec, Kansas from 1986 until 1991, after moving to Milton-Freewater in 1991 she worked for Smith Frozen Foods until retiring in 2006. She enjoyed being a grandmother to Michael Luis Tincher and cherished every minute of that.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arby Smith; four brothers, four sisters; and daughter, Rachel Tincher, grandson, Lucas Tincher; and a grandson, Lucas Polonco. She is survived by her son, Arby B. Smith Jr; daughter, Loretta Polonco; sister-in-law, Rosemary Tincher; grandchildren, Mikey Tincher, Daniel Tincher, Louis Polonco and Millie Polonco; nieces, Connie Walker, Tammy Dennison, Brenda Marks, Christina Tincher; as well as by many nieces and nephews in West Virginia.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 PM and Thursday from 9AM until service time. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com