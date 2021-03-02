Bertha Hinchliff
Sept. 22, 1942 — Feb. 23, 2021
Bertha Eldoris (Hov) Hinchliff, 78, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Walla Walla, WA.
Bertha was born on September 22, 1942, in New Rockford, North Dakota to Bert and Mavis Hov. Following her high school graduation in Lewiston, Idaho, Bertha worked at the local pharmacy and then as a cook at the airport. She met her future husband John Hinchliff in 1960 while “dragging main” in Lewiston. They began dating and corresponded for two years while John served in the Army. When John returned home, they were married in Lewiston on August 25, 1962, after John finished wheat harvest.
Bertha and John lived in Turner, WA before moving to their Dayton farm. Bertha worked alongside John and also worked for 19 years at the Green Giant Company. Bertha and John were selected as the 1970 Columbia County Cattlemen of the Year. They were active members of the Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter #258 and raised pheasants, chuckars, bobwhites, and wild turkeys. Bertha was a member of the Columbia County Cowbelles and was a past treasurer. She was also a 52-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Bertha loved people and had many friends. She was a talented crafter who won numerous ribbons at the Columbia County and Walla Walla Fairs. Following John’s passing in 1999, Bertha moved into Dayton. She continued to enjoy creating crafts, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. In 2017, Bertha moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in Walla Walla where she met new friends to craft with.
Bertha is survived by her nephew, Brian Hinchliff of Denver, CO; nieces, Sherry Kosin of Crawfordville, FL, Debbie (Eric) Nelson, of Elko, MN, Leslie (Scott) Lambert of Waitsburg, WA, Livia (Travis) Marrow of Tri-Cities, WA, Danielle Hinchliff serving in the United States Navy; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; brothers-in-law, Jack Hinchliff of Milton-Freewater, OR, Jim Hinchliff of Weston, OR; treasured friends, Becky Martin of Walla Walla, Jep White of Meridian, ID, Fred (Kelly) White of Dayton, WA, Whitney (Casey) Hunt of Pendleton, OR, and Ileen Patrick of Dayton. Bertha is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Hinchliff; parents, Bert and Mavis Hov; brother, Bert Hov, Jr.; niece, Lisa Bell; brother-in-law, Dick Hinchliff; and sister-in-law, Kay Hinchliff.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Walla Walla Community Hospice for their loving care of Bertha. Per Bertha’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at the Dayton City Cemetery on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 am.
Arrangements made through Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home in Dayton, WA. In lieu of flowers, Bertha requested that memorial donations be made to the John and Bertha Hinchliff Pheasants Forever Scholarship, Dayton School District, 609 S 2nd St, Dayton, WA 99328.